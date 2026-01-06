GIS hands over AICO1 Ahmed Abdul Samad to police

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has handed over an officer, AICO1 Ahmed Abdul Samad, to the Upper East Regional Police for questioning on his role in the smuggling of 2,600 rounds of live AK-47 ammunition to Paga.

His arrest followed the police’s interception of the ammunition on December 26, 2025, at the Kantanso–Asankare Police Barrier in the Ashanti Region.

The Ghanaian Times gathered that the officer was found with the ammunition, along with two bulletproof plates, a black helmet, and tactical boots, all concealed in a Paga-bound OA bus during a routine stop.

Further investigations identified Ahmed Abdul Samad, a Nalerigu native stationed at the Ghana Immigration Service Paga Sector Command, as a primary suspect.

He was detained by the GIS and transferred to the Ghana Police Service on January 2, 2026, to aid in ongoing inquiries.

During interrogation, AICO1 Ahmed Abdul Samad denied knowledge of the ammunition but disclosed that in June 2025 he was transferred from the Tema Regional Immigration Headquarters, where he served as a dispatch rider, to the Paga Sector Command.

He explained that during his relocation, he left behind his body armour plate and an old black long boot.

On December 26, 2025, he reportedly contacted one Isaac, also an Immigration Officer stationed at the service’s headquarters in Accra, to send the items to him.

However, during a police stop and search operation at the Kantanso–Asankare Police Barrier in the Ashanti Region, police discovered 2,600 live AK-47 ammunition, and a bag hidden beneath the driver’s seat containing two bulletproof plates, a black crushed helmet, and a pair of long boots.

Police say investigations into the matter were still pending.

BY BERNARD BENGHAN

