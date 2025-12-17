Global Africa Summit Accra 2025 Convenes Global Leaders to Advance Trade

The Africa Investment Network (AIN) successfully convened the Global Africa Summit Accra 2025 on December 11–12, 2025, at the Alisa

Hotel, Accra, bringing together policymakers, investors, entrepreneurs, diaspora leaders, and

development partners from across Africa and the global diaspora to advance trade, investment,

and inclusive economic growth.

Held under the theme “Global Partnerships: Fueling Africa’s Development and Collective

Prosperity,” the Summit recorded strong participation from international delegates from the

United States, the Caribbean, Europe, and across Africa, alongside robust engagement from Ghana’s public and private sectors, including government institutions, development

agencies, corporates, SMEs, and business associations.

Many international delegates had also

participated in the Global Africa Summit Washington, DC edition (October 14–15, 2025)—

demonstrating growing momentum and continuity across the Summit series.

The Summit officially opened with visionary remarks from Jane Reindorf-Osei, Founder and CEO of the Africa Investment Network and Organizer of the Global Africa Summit, who

underscored the importance of diaspora-led investment, strategic partnerships, and building

sustainable pathways for Africa’s long-term economic transformation.

She was joined by distinguished leaders who delivered opening and goodwill remarks, including: Kufa E. Chinoza, Ambassador of the Republic of Zimbabwe to Ghana Kofi Okyere Darko, Director, Diaspora Affairs Office of the President of Ghana, John Morris, Chairman, 17 Asset Management

Vincent Ablordeppey, Partner, Renovatio.

Together, the speakers emphasized the critical role of diplomacy, private capital, diaspora engagement, and cross-border collaboration in positioning Africa as a competitive and investable global partners

Over the two-day Summit, participants heard impactful remarks and insights from a diverse group of leaders representing Ghana’s public sector, international partners, the private sector,

and the development community, including: Akwasi Opong-Fosu, Board Chairman, Ghana Investment Promotion Centre

(GIPC), Patrick Boamah, Member of Parliament, Okaikwei Central, Laurie Kelleher, U.S. Commercial Officer, U.S. Commercial Service Ghana, Ms. Doris Kafui Afanyedey, CEO, American Chamber of Commerce Ghana, Dr. Tinah Tusiime Mukunda, National Director, World Vision Ghana, Dr. Daniel McKorley, Executive Chairman, McDan Group, Dr. Ismael Doodo, Development and Policy Expert, Derek Newbold, Investment and Trade Advisor, Dr. Abena Asomaning, ESG, CSR, and Leadership Expert, Gloria Osarfo, Creative Industries and Cultural Sector Leader, James Gardner, Actor and Deputy Executive Secretary Ghana Film Authority.

Speakers highlighted Ghana’s role as a strategic investment gateway, the importance of public-private collaboration, and the need to align policy, capital, innovation, and development outcomes to drive sustainable growth.

The Summit featured a robust lineup of panel discussions and fireside chats addressing

investment readiness, global supply chains, agribusiness, innovation, youth and women’s economic empowerment, and diaspora-led growth.

A flagship session, “Africa 6th: From Remittances to Returns,” explored practical strategies for transforming diaspora remittance flows into structured, bankable investments capable of generating sustainable economic returns across Africa.

During this session, Africa Investment Network and 17 Asset Management announced a strategic partnership to deploy a Diaspora Investment Platform in 2026, aimed at mobilizing diaspora

capital, de-risking transactions, and expanding access to credible investment opportunities across

the continent.

The announcement generated strong interest from investors, diaspora leaders, and institutional partners in attendance.

The Summit also featured an Investment Pitch Competition, showcasing high-potential,

investment-ready African enterprises and fostering direct engagement between entrepreneurs,

investors, and development partners.

Across both days, the Summit facilitated impactful conversations, strategic partnerships, and

cross-border collaboration, reinforcing AIN’s role as a trusted convener connecting Africa with global capital and expertise.

“The Accra edition of the Global Africa Summit reaffirmed the importance of bringing together local institutions, global partners, and the African diaspora on one platform to unlock meaningful investment and growth,” said Jane Reindorf-Osei. “Our focus remains on translating dialogue

into action and building sustainable pathways for Africa’s economic transformation.”

The Global Africa Summit series will continue in 2026 with expanded programming, deeper investment platforms, and new host cities, building on the momentum generated in Accra.