GNAT inaugurates new office complex at Nkwanta

The national president of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), Rev. Isaac Owusu, has inaugurated a new office complex at Nkwanta to serve members in the Volta and Oti Regions.

The fully furnished five-storey secretariat would benefit districts, including Nkwanta and Kadjebi in the Oti Region as well as Hohoe, Ho and Keta, in the Volta Region.

In the company of some na­tional and regional executives, the inaugural ceremony formed part of a two-day working visit to the Volta and Oti Regions.

In an address, Rev. Owusu noted that the association believes that matters involving teacher’s welfare were critical and must be addressed for teachers to make teaching and learning more effective and rewarding.

According to him, teachers need­ed to coordinate among themselves in the education value chain to ensure that opportunities in the profession are fully harnessed to improve their skills and profession­alism.

Rev. Owusu explained that their effort in supporting to put up these district facilities was to create space for our members to work.

He, therefore, expressed his excitement that these facilities had been completed in good time.

Additionally, he noted that the association was blessed to have an extraordinary cadre of teachers who exemplified dedication, resil­ience and innovation.

He further commended all the district executives, adding that all the projects inaugurated were the efforts of member’s hard work, sacrifice and commitment.

In his contribution, Mr Thomas Tanko Musah, General Secretary of GNAT, assured that the associ­ation would continue to create an enabling environment for members through addressing their needs.

He underscored GNAT’S achievements and progress over the years.

He assured teachers of address­ing systematic challenges such as delays in teachers’ promotions and poor conditions of service to make the profession more attractive.

Mr David Kattah, Volta Regional Chairman of GNAT in his remarks noted that these projects were built through their dues they contributed and, therefore charged members to maintain these facilities.

Mr Jonathan Korsinah, Nkwanta District Director of Education, in his remarks highlighted that it was their shared responsibility to promote education and fostering professional growth of teachers in the district.

FROM KAFUI GATI, NKWAN­TA