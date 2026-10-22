GNFS educates PCE freshers on fire safety

The Akropong Fire Station has engaged first-year students of the Presbyterian College of Education, Akropong-Akuapem, in fire safety education.

The education formed part of the College’s 2026/2027 academic orientation held on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, at the E. K. Osei Hall.

Personnel educated students on electrical safety, safe cooking practices, proper handling of gas cylinders and flammable materials, and emergency evacuation procedures.

They also cautioned against socket overloading, unattended cooking and prank calls, while highlighting the Ghana National Fire Service’s role in emergency response.

The exercise concluded with a practical demonstration on the use of fire extinguishers and jute sacks for initial firefighting, equipping students with essential skills to promote safety on campus and beyond.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme