GNFS embarks on massive fire safety exercise in Tamale

The Ghana National Fire Service , Northern Regional Command, has launched a massive fire safety exercise at across markets in the greater Tamale and other districts.

The exercise aims to educate and sensitize the public on fire safety and related hazards as the festive season approaches and, by extension, the Harmattan season.

Officers were deployed to and around the Aboabo Market, the Tamale Old Market (Da’kurili Ni), and the Tamale Taxi Rank to engage traders and shop owners on fire safety measures.

All other stations did the same in their respective districts.