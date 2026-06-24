GNFS rescues man trapped 15 minutes in hotel elevator at Osu

The Ghana National Fire Service National Headquarters rescued a man trapped in a hotel elevator at Osu, Accra, in the early hours of Tuesday, June 23, 2026.

Led by ADO I Yussif Yakubu, the crew responded to a distress call at 1:44 a.m. The man had been stuck for about 15 minutes after the elevator stalled and its doors locked.

He was freed safely with no injuries or health complications.

GNFS commended the rescue team for their professionalism and swift action, and urged the public to call the Service immediately when lives are in danger.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme