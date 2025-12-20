GoldBod Jewellery, GTA launch December Homecoming Promotion for Diaspora Visitors

GoldBod Jewellery Limited (GJL), in partnership with the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), has launched a special December promotion aimed at welcoming Ghanaians in the diaspora and visitors returning home for the festive season, while celebrating Ghana’s rich gold heritage.

The month-long promotion, which runs throughout December, offers customers attractive discounts across GoldBodJewellery’s full range of handcrafted gold collections.

Visitors to any GoldBod Jewellery showroom nationwide can access the promotion by quoting the code “GTA” at the point of purchase.

As part of the initiative, every purchase made during the promotional period comes with a complimentary gold keepsake, presented as a symbolic gesture of homecoming and a lasting reminder of Ghana’s craftsmanship and cultural identity.

The promotion aligns with the government-backed “December in GH” campaign, which seeks to position Ghana as a premier festive-season destination by encouraging diaspora Ghanaians and tourists to experience the country’s culture, hospitality, and traditions during the holiday period.

Commenting on the initiative, Managing Director of GoldBodJewellery Limited, Getrude Emefa Donkor, Esq., said the partnership reflects a shared commitment to making the festive season memorable for visitors returning home.

She noted that the promotion offers more than jewellery, emphasizing the emotional connection between Ghana and its global diaspora.

“When you leave Ghana, you shouldn’t just take memories; you should take a shining piece of our homeland close to your heart,” she said.

GoldBod Jewellery Limited is a subsidiary of the Ghana Gold Board and specializes in jewellery crafted entirely in Ghana using locally sourced gold.

The brand operates showrooms in Accra, specifically Diamond House, Osu, East Legon, Marina Mall-Spintex Road, Tema-Hospital Road and in Kumasi at the Kumasi Airport and Adum;offering designs that blend traditional craftsmanship with contemporary elegance.

BY TIMES REPORTER