Government endorses Bawku mediation report, announces GH¢1bn revitalisation fund

The Government of Ghana has fully accepted the findings and recommendations of the Bawku Conflict Mediation Report presented by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, describing it as a clear roadmap towards lasting peace in the conflict hit area.

In an official statement issued on Wednesday December 17, 2025, the government noted that the report was carefully reviewed and endorsed in full, stressing that it was not meant to declare winners or losers but to promote reconciliation and stability in Bawku and surrounding communities.

Government reaffirmed the legal position that Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II remains the legitimate Bawku Naba, in line with rulings by the Supreme Court, adding that no individual or group has the authority to challenge his status.

As part of the mediation recommendations, government accepted that Alhaji Seidu Abagre, who had been installed as a rival claimant, be recalled to Nalerigu by the Nayiri to take up an alternative traditional role. Authorities announced that arrangements would be made immediately to ensure his safe movement to Nalerigu under state facilitation.

Government also appealed to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to continue offering leadership and moral guidance in future reconciliation efforts between the Mamprusi and Kusasi communities.

On development, the statement acknowledged that years of conflict have caused serious human and economic losses, affecting livelihoods, investment and infrastructure. To address this, John Dramani Mahama directed the establishment of a One Billion Ghana Cedi Bawku Revitalisation Fund.

The fund, to be spent between 2026 and 2028, will support the construction of roads, schools, health facilities, dams and irrigation systems, security installations and commercial infrastructure to revive economic activity in the area.

Management of the fund will be overseen by a high level committee chaired by the Minister for Finance, Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, with membership including the Upper East Regional Minister Donaltus Akamuguri and the Majority Leader, Mahama Ayariga, representing Members of Parliament from the area.

Government called on traditional leaders, political actors, youth groups, civil society, religious bodies and the general public to support the peace process and embrace unity and restraint.

The statement expressed appreciation to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Nayiri, Naa Bohagu Abdulai Mahama Sheriga II, the Bawku Naba and all stakeholders whose efforts contributed to what government described as a historic mediation process.

By: Jacob Aggrey