Government repatriates 327 Ghanaians stranded by demolition exercise in Côte d’Ivoire

The Government of Ghana has begun the repatriation of 327 Ghanaian nationals affected by an ongoing mass demolition exercise in the Port Bouët Municipality of Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on June 12, 2026, 228 of the affected Ghanaians arrived safely in the country on Thursday, June 11.

The Ministry said the affected individuals had been living in communities impacted by the demolition exercise and became stranded after losing their homes, sources of livelihood and access to alternative accommodation.

It added that arrangements had been completed to transport the remaining 99 Ghanaians back home on June 12.

The Ministry noted that the Government of Ghana provided buses and trucks free of charge to transport the returnees and their belongings safely back to the country.

“The Government of Ghana remains committed to the welfare and protection of Ghanaians and will intensify efforts to provide the necessary support to ensure the successful return and reintegration of the affected individuals,” the statement said.

The Ministry disclosed that Ivorian authorities had expressed their intention to compensate victims affected by the demolition exercise.

According to the statement, Ghana’s diplomatic mission in Abidjan will continue to engage with the authorities in Côte d’Ivoire to ensure that the promised compensation is delivered to the affected Ghanaians.

The Ministry expressed appreciation to the Government of Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana’s diplomatic mission in Abidjan and other stakeholders for their cooperation in facilitating the repatriation process.

It further assured the public that additional updates on the exercise would be communicated when necessary.

The repatriation forms part of the government’s consular intervention efforts aimed at protecting and supporting Ghanaian citizens facing difficulties abroad.

By: Jacob Aggrey