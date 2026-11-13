Government to invest US$2 billion in energy infrastructure

The Minister of Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has announced a US$2 billion investment in Energy Infrastructure under Pillar three of the New Economy Programme.

Presenting the 2027 Budget, Dr. Forson said construction will begin in December 2026 on a 1,450 MW thermal power plant at Kafodzidzi-Abrobeano in the Central Region.

He said the plant will be fully funded and owned by the state, with the first 600 MW expected by December 2028 and the remaining 850 MW by December 2030.

The plant will use approximately 150 million standard cubic feet of additional gas daily from the Sankofa and Jubilee fields.

Dr. Forson also announced the construction of a fully state-owned 600 MW solar power plant supported by 2,000 MWh of battery storage.

He said together with the thermal plant, the facilities will provide electricity for homes and industries to phase out emergency power plants by 2030.

The Minister said government will invest US$500 million between 2027 and 2030 to modernise the transmission system and deploy two million prepaid meters to improve collection.

On nuclear energy, Dr. Forson announced a US$200 million investment in a 24-month nuclear-readiness programme from January 2027 to December 2028.

He said more than 2,000 scientists will be trained to develop local expertise in safe and reliable nuclear power.