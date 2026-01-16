Govt unveils Presidential Advisory Group on Economy

The government has established a 12-member Presidential Advisory Group on the Economy, bringing together seasoned experts from academia, public service, and the private sector to provide strategic guidance on national economic issues.

Vice President Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang is a member of the group, which also includes respected economist and private sector leader Mr Kwame Pianim and renowned industrialist Sir Samuel Esson Jonah.

Other members are Mr Ishmael Yamson; former Deputy Minister of Finance and Trade and Industry, Ms Nana Oye Mansa Yeboaa; former Governor of the Bank of Ghana and former Minister for Finance, Dr Kwabena Duffuor; and private sector leader Mr Ato Brown.

The advisory group also comprises Dr Henry A. Kofi Wampah, former Governor of the Bank of Ghana; Togbe Afede XIV, economist and private sector leader; Ms Abena Amoah, CEO of the Ghana Stock Exchange; Prof. Priscilla Twumasi Baffour, university professor and academic researcher; and Prof. Patience Aseweh Abor, academic researcher.

Members are expected to leverage their diverse expertise to support government efforts in stabilising the economy, promoting growth, and strengthening investor confidence.

The formation of the group underscores the administration’s commitment to inclusive consultation and evidence-based economic policymaking.– Citinewsroom

