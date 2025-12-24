GWL assures customers of improved water supply during festive season

The Management of Ghana Water Ltd (GWL) has assured customers, particularly in the Greater Accra Metropolis, of improved water supply in the coming days as the company intensifies interventions ahead of the Christmas and New Year festivities.

In a press statement issued in Accra on Tuesday and copied the Ghanaian Times, GWL acknowledged recent water supply challenges experienced by some communities and said it was fully aware of the inconvenience caused to customers.

The company indicated that corrective measures were already underway to stabilise production and enhance distribution across affected areas.

According to the statement, technical teams and logistics had been deployed to treatment plants nationwide to carry out intensified maintenance works, in line with GWL’s mandate to provide uninterrupted potable water.

The interventions, the company explained, were aimed at improving operational efficiency and ensuring steady water flow during the festive season, when demand traditionally rises.

GWL noted that the situation was further compounded by the onset of the dry season, which places additional pressure on water resources.

Despite these challenges, the company said it remained committed to equitable distribution of treated water to all communities and assured customers that, barring unforeseen technical setbacks, supply levels would progressively improve over the coming days.

To promote transparency and strengthen engagement with customers, GWL urged the public to follow regular updates on its official social media platforms.

These updates include notices on the Water Demand Management Programme (WDMP), which outlines supply schedules for various communities to ensure fair and efficient distribution of limited water resources.

The company also appealed to customers to support conservation efforts by using water responsibly.

It advised the public to promptly repair leaking taps and pipes, store water safely in clean containers for essential use, limit non-essential activities such as washing vehicles and watering lawns, reuse water where appropriate, and report leakages, illegal connections or burst mains for swift action.

Speaking on the ongoing interventions, the Managing Director of GWL, Mr Adam Mutawakilu, expressed appreciation for the patience shown by customers and reaffirmed Management’s commitment to resolving the challenges.

He said the company understood the inconvenience caused by the recent supply interruptions, particularly as families prepared for the festive holidays, and assured that teams were working tirelessly to stabilise the system and improve water flow to all affected communities.

GWL reiterated its commitment to delivering safe, reliable and uninterrupted potable water and called for continued public cooperation to ensure efficient water use during the festive period.

BY CECILIA YADA LAGBA