Hawa Koomson calls for CID probe into alleged sexual abuse of 19 Obuasi SHS students

National Women’s Organiser for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mavis Hawa Koomson, has called on the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service to investigate allegations of sexual abuse involving 19 female students of Obuasi Senior High School.

She said the investigation must be swift, thorough, independent and transparent to ensure that anyone found culpable faces the appropriate legal action.

In a statement dated October 19, 2026, she expressed shock and sadness over media reports, including an investigative report by journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni, concerning alleged sexual misconduct involving the school’s headmaster, Zakaria Abdulai.

According to the reports cited in her statement, about 19 female students have recounted alleged incidents of rape, sexual harassment, sexual assault and other forms of abuse.

Mrs Koomson further expressed concern over allegations that some of the incidents were reported to school authorities as far back as March 2026, but no meaningful action was taken to protect the students or address their complaints.

She said any failure by the authorities to act, if established, would amount to a serious neglect of their responsibility to protect students under their care.

“As a mother, a professional teacher and an advocate for the rights and welfare of women and children, I consider these allegations profoundly troubling,” she stated.

Mrs Koomson called on the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection and the Ghana Education Service (GES) to work with child protection organisations to provide the affected students and their families with counselling, psychological care, medical assistance and other necessary support.

She urged the authorities to protect the identities of the students and ensure their safety throughout the investigation and any subsequent court proceedings.

She warned against possible intimidation or victimisation of the students and their families, stressing that those who report abuse must be protected from retaliation.

“A child knows no political party colours. We must never subordinate the dignity, safety, and protection of our children to partisan considerations,” she said.

Beyond the immediate investigation, Mrs Koomson urged the GES to review its child protection policies and procedures, particularly those relating to the conduct of teachers, headmasters, school administrators and other staff responsible for students.

She said the allegations raised serious questions about the effectiveness of existing systems for reporting abuse, supervising school staff and holding those responsible accountable.

Mrs Koomson further appealed to women across the country, particularly Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, to take a keen interest in the matter and support efforts to secure justice for the affected students.

She called on state institutions, civil society organisations, traditional and religious leaders, and the general public to support an independent investigation and ensure that the welfare of the students remains the priority.

She maintained that justice must be pursued without fear or favour, regardless of the political affiliation, social standing or position of anyone implicated.

By: Jacob Aggrey