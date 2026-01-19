Health ministry orders probe into Fourth Estate report on Ridge Hospital

The Ministry of Health has announced plans to investigate issues raised in an investigative report by The Fourth Estate on the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, widely known as Ridge Hospital.

In a press release, the ministry acknowledged the publication and noted that the report has been widely circulated on social media.

The ministry expressed sympathy for patients and relatives who may have experienced unprofessional conduct in any health facility across the country.

It reaffirmed government commitment to reducing the stress and financial burden patients face when accessing healthcare.

While recognising these concerns, the ministry indicated that some of the findings in the report were troubling and unexpected. It described the issues raised as serious and deserving careful and detailed examination.

As a result, the ministry has begun the process of setting up an investigative committee to look into the allegations.

The committee is expected to submit its findings within fourteen working days.

The ministry called for the cooperation of all relevant stakeholders, including The Fourth Estate, to help establish the facts and provide further details needed to promote accountability and improve service delivery within the health system.

By: Jacob Aggrey