High Court adjourns DVLA–Bemenco plate contract case to Jan. 23

The High Court in Accra has adjourned proceedings in a suit involving the alleged termination of a vehicle number plate embossment contract between the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) and Bemenco Embossment Limited to Friday, January 23.

The adjournment was granted to enable counsel for the plaintiffs to respond to an affidavit in opposition to a motion for an injunction filed against the DVLA.

On December 22, Bemenco Embossment Limited filed a writ at the High Court challenging what it described as attempts by the DVLA to revoke a valid and subsisting contract for vehicle number plate embossment.

Bemenco is suing on behalf of 27 of its members, who, according to the plaintiffs, have provided embossment services to the DVLA for over 30 years.

The plaintiffs contend that the DVLA has awarded a subsisting contract involving Bemenco and its members to Dr Nyarko Esumadu Appiah of Original Manufacturing and Embossment, contrary to existing contractual arrangements.

They further state that although the DVLA intends to roll out digitalised vehicle number plates in January 2026, Bemenco’s members have not been engaged in the process.

According to the plaintiffs, embossment of the 2026 number plates ought to have commenced in October 2025, with the allocation of blank plates to the plaintiffs for embossment and submission to the DVLA by December 2025. However, they allege that the DVLA has failed and/or refused to allocate the blank number plates.

Bemenco describes the DVLA’s actions as unfair, unreasonable and an abuse of administrative authority, warning that if not restrained, more than 3,000 workers stand to suffer irreparable harm and significant financial loss.

The plaintiffs are seeking declarations that the DVLA’s refusal to allocate blank registration plates for 2026 is unlawful and breaches the subsisting contract, and that the award of the contract to Dr Nyarko of Original Embossment is null and void.

They are also asking the court to compel the DVLA to engage their members for 2026 and beyond.

BY MALIK SULLEMANA

