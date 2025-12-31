Ho Central Mosque closed

Volta Regional Minister , James Gunu

The Volta Regional Security Council (REGSEC) in consultation with the Ministry of Interior temporary closed the Ho Central mosque for two weeks, which started from Thursday January 1st, 2026.

The REGSEC had also declared the location under the dispute a crime scene to facilitate further investigation until permanent resolution of the ongoing impasse.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Chairman of REGSEC , Mr James Gunu who is also the Volta Regional Minister.

The statement said the decision was taken in the interest of peace, unity, and the long term stability of the Muslim community in Ho .

The statement explained that the temporary closure of the Ho Central Mosque would provide a calm and neutral environment to facilitate mediation efforts aimed at resolving the dispute and restore harmony among the parties .

According to the statement, REGSEC believed that dialogue was the most powerful tool for resolving the differences.

It therefore assured that all the stakeholders would be engaged constructively to achieve lasting and amicable settlement.

The REGSEC, therefore appealed to the feuding factions to exercise restraint, dialogue to ensure peace, since the safety of worshipers, the sanctity of the zongo community remained a priority.

The statement urged the parties to cooperate with the REGSEC to ensure mutual respect, and sincere commitment to peace, adding that the Council was confident that the Mosque would soon be open to worshipers.

FROM SAMUEL AGBEWODE, HO