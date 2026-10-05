Hopeson Adorye elected to Board of World Taxpayers Association

Ghanaian public advocate Hopeson Yaovi Adorye has been elected to the Board of Directors of the World Taxpayers Association (WTA).

The election took place on Sunday, October 5, 2026, during the Association’s conference in Kraków, Poland.

His election marks a significant addition to his international leadership portfolio and provides a platform for Ghanaian and African perspectives to contribute to global discussions on taxpayer rights, responsible taxation, transparency and prudent management of public resources.

Reacting to his election, Mr. Adorye expressed appreciation to the leadership and members of the WTA for the confidence reposed in him.

“I am deeply honoured by this confidence and conscious of the responsibility that comes with it. Taxpayers are at the heart of every economy, and they deserve fairness, transparency, accountability and value for the taxes they pay. I look forward to working with colleagues from across the world to strengthen the voice of taxpayers and promote responsible fiscal governance,” he said.

According to him, taxation should not be viewed solely as a mechanism for raising government revenue, but also as an important component of the social contract between citizens and the state.

Mr. Adorye said governments have a responsibility to ensure taxes are collected fairly and public resources are utilised efficiently to deliver quality infrastructure, healthcare, education, security and other essential services.

His election also creates an opportunity to bring African experiences into international conversations on taxation and public expenditure.

Mr. Adorye, who is Executive Director of Taxpayers League Ghana, has previously served as Global Board Chairman of the International Youth Network for UN Security Council Resolution 2250, an NGO associated with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

He is expected to use his new role to champion fiscal accountability, taxpayer education, good governance and stronger citizen participation in public financial management.