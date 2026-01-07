I leave Chelsea with inner peace after accomplishments – Maresca

Enzo Maresca bid an emotional farewell to Chelsea fans yesterday, saying he had accomplished all he could during an 18‑month spell that revitalised the club before his abrupt exit on New Year’s Day.

The Italian manager was the latest casualty in Chelsea’s revolving door of coaches under BlueCo ownership after one win in seven Premier League games forced the club to act.

Under his guidance, Chelsea claimed the Conference League, the Club World Cup and secured Champions League qualification last season for the first time in two years but the Italian did not see eye-to-eye with the board, leading to his exit.

“My journey with Chelsea began with the preliminary rounds of the Conference League. I leave with the inner peace of leaving a prestigious club like Chelsea where it deserves to be,” Maresca wrote on Instagram.

“I want to thank all the Chelsea fans for their support over the last 18 months. Support that was crucial to achieving Champions League qualification, winning the Conference League, and winning the Club World Cup.

“A special thank you to all the players who have accompanied me on this wonderful journey. I wish everyone who has shared every moment with me every success in this second half of the season and in the future.”

Following his departure last week, Chelsea’s under-21s head coach Calum McFarlane was placed in interim charge before Liam Rosenior was confirmed as Chelsea’s new head coach yesterday.

—Reuters

