I would gladly hand over Abu Trica for Ken Ofori Atta in return – Attorney General

The Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Akuritinga Ayine, has explained that although Ghana was ready to cooperate fully in extradition matters, the return of former Finance Minister Ken Oforiata from the United States could not happen instantly because the process must go through the courts.

Speaking during the Government Accountability Series, Dr Ayine stated that the principle of reciprocity applied in extradition matters and noted that Ghana had already handed over Abu Trica when requested.

He indicated that he would have been happy to quickly receive Ken Ofori Atta in return, but stressed that extradition was a judicial process and not a simple exchange between governments.

The Attorney General explained that extradition cases are handled by courts of competent jurisdiction. In Ghana, such matters are determined by district courts, while in the United States, they are handled by federal district courts.

He noted that once a person becomes the subject of an extradition request, that person is entitled to challenge the process in court. As a result, the American authorities cannot simply receive a request and immediately hand over the individual involved.

Dr Ayine disclosed that he had recently been informed that Ken Ofori Atta had hired very experienced lawyers in the United States to contest the extradition.

He emphasized that he was not afraid of this development, but acknowledged that it meant a legal battle was likely in the US courts.

According to him, if a federal district court rules against the extradition, the accused person could appeal to a circuit court and even proceed to the United States Supreme Court.

He explained that for this reason, it was not possible to give timelines on when the former finance minister might return to Ghana.

The Attorney General noted that being accountable to the public required honesty and clarity, adding that the government could not mislead Ghanaians into expecting an immediate outcome.

He assured the public that on behalf of the government of President John Dramani Mahama, all the necessary legal steps had been taken to bring Ken Ofori Atta to Ghana to face trial.

By: Jacob Aggrey