ICU calls on govt to promote business, industrial growth

THE Industrial and Commercial Workers’ Union (ICU-Ghana) has urged the government to formulate practical and workable economic policies and interventions that promote business and industrial growth.

The formulation of such policies, the ICU-Ghana, in its New Year message by its General Secretary, Mr Morgan Ayawine, and copied to The Ghanaian Times yesterday, said would help address the unemployment situation in the country.

According to Mr Ayawine, he indicated that it was important for the government to ensure that the positive atmosphere that it had created through its economic recovery efforts under its reset agenda was sustained. This, he emphasised, could be achieved through the practical demonstration and application of sound socio-economic policies that would lead to an improved standard of living of the citizenry.

Mr Ayawine urged the government to exercise caution and avoid the outright sale of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), while maintaining it as one of the nation’s most vital and indispensable assets.

“Of a particular concern is the issue of private sector participation in the Electricity Company of Ghana. As an essential public entity serving a wide spectrum of the Ghanaian populace, Government must exercise caution and avoid outright sale of ECG, while maintaining it as one of the nation’s most vital and indispensable assets,” he elaborated.

“We also urge employers to create employee-friendly working environments that promote industrial peace and harmony at the workplace, ensuring the sustainability and continuous growth of organisations for our mutual benefit,” Mr Ayawine added.

He encouraged employees to work diligently towards increased productivity and consolidate strong work ethics to support rapid economic growth and national progress.

BY TIMES REPORTER

🔗 Follow Ghanaian Times WhatsApp Channel today. https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

🌍 Trusted News. Real Stories. Anytime, Anywhere.

✅ Join our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q