IGP deploys additional specialised team and armoured vehicle to Nkwanta

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) has deployed an additional specialised police operations team, supported by a multi-purpose armoured vehicle, to the Nkwanta Municipality to strengthen security in the area.

The team arrived in the municipality on October 14, 2026, to reinforce the existing police deployment and support ongoing joint Police-Military operations aimed at maintaining law and order.

The Joint Security Forces say they remain committed to protecting lives and property, safeguarding public safety, and sustaining peace in the municipality.

The public has been urged to remain calm, cooperate with security personnel, volunteer credible information, and refrain from any acts that could undermine security operations.

According to the Police, public cooperation remains essential to maintaining peace, security and stability in Nkwanta.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme