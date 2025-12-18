IGP deploys reinforcement teams and armoured vehicles to Nalerigu after attacks

The Inspector General of Police has deployed reinforcement teams and armoured vehicles to Nalerigu and nearby areas in the North East Region following violent incidents in the town.

The deployment follows the burning of two houses by some youth in Nalerigu, with threats to burn more houses and attack residents.

The police explained that the move is meant to restore calm, protect lives and property, and strengthen security in the affected communities.

They are also enforcing the curfew imposed on Nalerigu and its environs by government.

According to the police, the reinforcement teams are supporting the North East Regional Police Command to increase security patrols on major highways to ensure the safety of commuters.

The Ghana Police Service assured residents that investigations into the attacks and house burnings are ongoing.

They indicated that all persons involved will be arrested and brought before the law.

The police appealed to residents of Nalerigu to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies as efforts continue to restore peace and stability.

Nalerigu, the regional capital of the North East Region, has seen heightened tension in recent days due to the disturbances.

By: Jacob Aggrey