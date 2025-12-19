IGP opens two-day Regional Crime Officers’ Conference

On Thursday, December 18, 2025, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Christian Tetteh Yohuno, accompanied by some members of the Police Management Board (POMAB), opened a two-day Regional Crime Officers’ Conference to strengthen the investigative capacity of crime officers nationwide.

The conference, aimed at highlighting the role of Crime Officers in criminal investigation, brought together Crime Officers from all twenty-five (25) Police Regions, as well as Directors of selected units at the CID Headquarters.

In his address, the IGP underscored the critical role Crime Officers play in modern policing, particularly amid evolving, increasingly sophisticated crime trends. He noted that contemporary criminal activities demand advanced investigative approaches, high levels of professionalism, and continuous capacity building to ensure effective law enforcement.

The IGP reaffirmed his commitment to enhancing the investigative capabilities of the Ghana Police Service, emphasizing that improving investigative standards is essential to staying ahead of crime and restoring public confidence in the Service.

The Director-General of the Criminal Investigation Department, COP/Ms. Lydia Yaako Donkor, in her welcome address, encouraged participants to engage actively in the conference deliberations and noted that the success of criminal prosecution largely depends on effective criminal investigations.