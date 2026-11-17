The head of the UN labour agency, ‌Togo’s Gilbert Houngbo, won a second five-year term yesterday after his rival’s ⁠dropped out.

Houngbo, the International Labour Organization’s first African chief, won a second five-year mandate with 51 of the 56 votes cast. ‌Previously, ⁠Spain’s Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz and Peru’s former Foreign Affairs Minister ⁠Javier Gonzalez-Olaechea had applied before withdrawing.

The ILO faces ⁠a financial crisis over US non-payments which could ⁠lead to further job cuts. – Reuters

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