Immigration Service to repatriate ex- convicts of illegal QNET operations

A total of eight foreign nationals, who were arrested in August 2025 for engaging in illegal QNET-related activities and subsequently convicted, have completed their six-month sentences at the Nsawam Prisons.

The ex-convicts have, therefore, been transferred to the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) Holding Centre in Accra where they would remain in lawful custody pending repatriation to their home countries.

The GIS in a press statement issued in Accra copied The Ghanaian Times yesterday named the foreign nationals as Alabe Sanga, Soulemane Biibal Mohammed Jazaw, all Burkinabes; Mafo Clareisse and Modesto Forgane both Cameroonians; Doubo Prince and Ben Kaze, all Togolese.

The process has begun, with most already returned; the remaining three Burkinabé nationals are scheduled for deportation by the end of the week.

The service commends the public for their continuous support and urges citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities of any foreigner in their communities to the law enforcement agencies.

The service particularly urges landlords and property owners to exercise due diligence when renting out their properties to foreign nationals since harbouring illegal immigrants is an offence under section 52 (1) (b) of the Immigration Act 2000 Act 573.

The Comptroller General of Immigration and Management of the Service remain committed to protecting the territorial integrity of the country and ensuring compliance with immigration laws at all times, the statement signed by Deputy Commissioner of Immigration Head / Public Affairs Department, Maud Anima Quainoo, said.

BY TIMES REPORTER

