‘Implement unique salary structure for our members’- CLOGSAG urges Govt

Deputy Executive Secretary of CLOGSAG, Mr William Kojo Karikari addressing the workforce

The Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) has reminded the government to implement the unique salary structure for its members, despite years of negotiations and signed agreements.

According to the association, negotiations for the comprehensive salary structure began in October 2018 and were subjected to extensive scrutiny by the Civil Service Council and the Local Government Service Council before being submitted to Cabinet.

However, the agreed structure has yet to be implemented.

Speaking at CLOGSAG end- of – year thanksgiving service in Accra on Friday, the Deputy Executive Secretary of CLOGSAG, Mr William Kojo Karikari, on behalf of the Executive Secretary, Mr Isaac BampoeAddo, said the government initially agreed to implement the new salary structure in January 2023.

He noted that the effective date was later shifted to January 2025, but as of December 2025, the agreement remains unfulfilled.

Mr Bampoe Addo expressed concern that repeated reminders and engagements with the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations and the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission had yielded no response, raising fears of a breakdown in trust between the government and public sector workers.

“We implore the government to negotiate in good faith to forestall any impending industrial action by staff of the Civil Service and the Local Government Service,” he said.

Mr Bampoe Addo warned that the association was running out of patience, stressing that CLOGSAG was determined to ensure the full implementation of the agreed structure.

“We will not relent in our efforts to reach our destination. It appears there is only one message the government understands, and CLOGSAG is prepared to take that action,” he stated.

Also speaking, the Head of the Civil Service, Dr Evans Aggrey-Darkoh, called for urgent steps to resolve the matter to prevent disruptions to public administration.

According to him, unresolved labour disputes within the civil service can undermine productivity, public confidence and government operations nationwide.

Dr Aggrey-Darkoh commended serving and retired public officers for their dedication, integrity and patriotism, noting that their commitment had made significant contributions to national development, particularly through the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

He paid tribute to officers who retired during the year, describing their service as selfless and impactful, and encouraged them to continue offering their expertise to support ongoing public sector reforms.

He expressed appreciation to serving staff for their perseverance in the face of limited resources and demanding reform processes, urging them to remain disciplined and guided by the core values of the civil service as efforts continue to build a more efficient, responsive and citizen-centred public administration.

Dr Aggrey-Darkoh expressed optimism that lessons learned in 2025 would help strengthen work processes in 2026 and advance the government’s broader resetting agenda

This, he stressed that sustained dialogue and improved conditions of service were essential to safeguarding peace, productivity and stability within the civil and local government services.

BY CECILIA YADA LAGBA