Increase pulse crops production for improved human health!

Ghana joined the rest of the world to com­memorate World Pulses Day yesterday aimed at raising awareness about the importance of pulse crops as a more sus­tainable source of protein and nutrients for improved human and environmental health.

The Day set aside by the United Nations and marked every February 10, emphasises the need to sensitise the public about the nutritional value of these crops including chickpeas, beans and lentils as global pow­erhouse foods.

This year’s theme: “Pulses: Bringing diversity to agrifood systems” underscores the vital role of pulses in promoting diversity such that when inte­grated into diets and agrifood systems, society can unlock a more sustainable, nutritious and equitable future.

Not only does the UN rec­ognises the food group as key to reducing risk of non-com­municable diseases (NCDs) like diabetes and cardiovascular con­ditions, it notes pulses potential to reducing hunger, malnourish­ment and food insecurity in line with achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

In Ghana, beans is the popularly known crop from the pulses family with varieties like white beans, red beans, bambara and soya beans widely available on the local markets.

They are used in preparing meals like the popular gari and beans (Gobe), “koose”, “waakye”, “ayikple”, among others which health experts recommend as an excellent source of dietary fibre and other important vitamins and miner­als essential for maintaining a healthy body.

The Ghanaian Times joins ad­vocacy groups like the “Meatless Monday Movement” in pushing for the public to replace the consumption of meat products with plant-based foods; “beans-based meals are a healthier choice for reducing blood sugar, boost heart health and maintain a healthy gut.”

The movement’s reminder about the nutritional value of these crops, including chickpeas, beans and lentils is significant.

The group explains that “Beans contribute to improv­ing and sustaining soil fertility through atmospheric nitrogen fixation as they are part of the common crop systems and contribute to agro-ecosystems health by breaking diseases and pest cycles in cereals, root and tubers dominated cropping systems”.

The Ghanaian Times believes that at a time where lifestyle diseases and nutritional defi­ciencies increasingly challenge our population’s health, it is crucial that attention is paid to this powerful food source as not only having great nutritional benefit, but with the potential to revolutionise our agricultural sector and economy.

It is the position of the paper that if the government focuses investment and introduce a poli­cy that incentivises farmers who cultivate pulse crops to encour­age production, Ghana could be on its way to harnessing the full benefits of pulses.

This will also promote af­fordability and accessibility of these crops by the populace to become a major staple in most Ghanaian homes.

Meanwhile other stakeholders must intensify awareness on the nutritional value of pulses, to drive a shift in consumer habits among the populace especially children to encourage an up­coming generation with healthy eating habits.

It is obvious that prioritising pulses is not merely a dietary choice, but multifaceted strategy to enhance public health, pro­mote sustainable agriculture and drive economic growth.