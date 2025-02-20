Innovative reforms needed at downstream petroleum sector – Energy, Green Transition Minister

The Minister of Energy and Green Transition, John Jinapor, has called for inno­vative reforms to enhance the performance of the downstream petroleum sector and stabilise the prices of fuel at the pumps.

He said the structural inefficien­cies, regulatory and fiscal challeng­es, and market constraints within the downstream petroleum sector contributed to higher fuel prices at the pump at the expense of the consumer.

Speaking at the Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies (COMAC) Downstream Dialogue in Accra on Tuesday, Mr Jinapor stated that innovation could help address the challenges facing the downstream petroleum sector to drive down the cost of fuel for consumers.

The two-day event was on the theme: ‘Ghana’s Downstream Oil and Gas Sector: Challenges and Opportunities.’

It is designed to bring together key stakeholders in the down­stream petroleum sector to discuss pertinent issues, share insights and develop actionable strategies for industry growth and sustainability.

The dialogue discussed topics such as “Policy Development and Regulatory Reforms,” “Down­stream Petroleum Sector Local Content and Participation.”

Mr Jinapor, who was special guest of honour, said challenges facing the downstream petroleum sector also presented opportunities that players could take advantage of to help improve the sector.

“The increasing demand for petroleum products and dynamic nature of the petroleum down­stream sector opens an avenue for infrastructure development and expansion, adoption of new and innovative technologies, increased Ghanaian content and Ghanaian participation, increased petroleum products supply,” he explained.

Furthermore, Mr Jinapor indi­cated that the need for reforms also present an opportunity for pub­lic-private partnerships to execute critical sector development projects and programmes.

The Minister also mentioned that his outfit would soon set up a Committee with representation with industry organisations to come out strategies to address the chal­lenges facing the industry.

“The Committee will consider and deliberate on key interventions such as the promulgation of a downstream law, a review of the margins, taxes and levies in the Price Build Up (PBU) of petro­leum products, diversification of petroleum products supply sources, implementation of a cost-reflective tariff framework, development of a low carbon fuel market scheme, modernization of the state-owned refinery through strategic partner­ship, to mention but a few,” the Minister stated.

He lauded COMAC for the dialogue, saying “This dialogue sets the tone for a detailed discussion of major issues in the sector with the

aim of churning out constructive solutions to enhance its opera­tions.”

The Minister said the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition was committed to creating an enabling environment that fostered growth, collaboration, and ensured that the benefits of the country’s resources were equitably distribut­ed.

The Chief Executive Officer (NPA), Mr Godwin Tamaklo, laud­ed COMAC programme, saying “It is a brilliant idea.”

He said the petroleum industry was evolving and growing, adding that the said the sector supplied 4.5 million tons of fuel to households and industry.

Mr Tamaklo said the NPA took the issue zonalisation seriously and had asked for the development for a memo on the issue.

The NPA CEO encouraged participants to actively participate in the programme and provide insights and suggestions to drive the industry.

The Chief Executive Officer of COMAC, Dr Riverson Op­pong, said the oil and gas industry was the lifeblood of many world economy.

He said the industry contrib­uted about 8.5 of the country’s Gross Domestic Product.

Dr Oppong again indicated that challenges such as regulatory bottlenecks policy inefficiencies were threatening the growth and survival of the downstream petro­leum sector.

The CEO of COMAC further stated that the programme was to deliberate on challenges facing the sector and come out solution to address them.

He said energy transition and finance would be some of the major issues to be discussed at the programme.

Dr Oppong pledged COMAC’s commitment to collaborate with the government to promote the downstream petroleum sector.

The Board Chairman of COMAC, Gabriel Kumi, in his remarks said the programme was to bring experts and stakeholders to discuss measures to promote the growth of the downstream petroleum sector.

He said the dialogue would serve as launchpad to shape the discussion of the sector.

BY KINGSLEY ASARE