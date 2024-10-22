 Intensify awareness creation about breast cancer …Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang

The Running mate of the National Democratic Con­gress (NDC), Pro­fessor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has called for intensified aware­ness creation about breast cancer beyond the month of October.

This, she said, was necessary to remove the fear surrounding the disease and encourage timely screening to save lives.

Speaking at a forum on breast cancer organised by the Valerie Mills Memorial Breast Cancer Foundation over the weekend, she urged breast cancer advocates and various corporate institutions including NGOs, to collaborate and promote year-round education about the disease, as unified efforts are crucial in saving lives.

She further emphasised the relevance of making breast cancer screenings more affordable and accessible to combat the disease.

“It is sad that breast cancer con­tinues to kill thousands of women each year in Ghana.

Making screening services ac­cessible in all parts of the country and promoting awareness to dispel misconceptions surrounding the disease will go a long way to pro­mote early detection and effective treatment to save lives.”

“I also want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has dedicated their time and energy to raising awareness about breast cancer.

Your efforts are truly commend­able, and I encourage you to con­tinue the excellent work,” she add­ed. Reflecting on the loss of some loved ones to cancer, Professor Opoku-Agyemang expressed hope that one day cancer will no longer be viewed as a terrifying disease, but rather as one that can be easily treated without fear of death.

In her remarks, Founder of the Valerie Mills Memorial Breast Cancer Foundation, Dr Octavia Otoo, shared that her NGO was named in honour of her mother, who fought a long battle with breast cancer before passing away in 2015.

She recounted the heartbreak of watching her mother endure the struggles of the disease, which inspired her to educating others to save lives.

She underscored the impor­tance of prevention over cure when dealing with cancer, espe­cially considering the aggressive treatments like chemotherapy.

She then encouraged individuals to take proactive steps in reducing their risks of breast cancer.

Addressing the impact of breast cancer on women, she noted that, “The treatment sometimes takes away their femininity, whether through the loss of hair or the re­moval of one or both breasts. The mental anguish that accompanies this is immense.”

“We need to stand by cancer fighters, offering more support and ending the stigma against them.

” She assured that her outfit remains committed to providing comprehensive support for breast cancer patients, including psycho­logical, emotional, and financial assistance, as well as help with reconstruction for those in need.”

An amount of GH¢100, 000. 00 was donated to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital by Dr Otoo through her NGO to support the treatment of economically disad­vantaged breast cancer patients.

The Head of Breast Unit at the Surgical Department of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr Florence Dedey, expressed worry about the lose of thousands of lives to breast cancer in Ghana each year, saying intensified educa­tion about the disease can help to promote early detection, thereby reducing the mortality rate.

BY RAISSA SAMBOU