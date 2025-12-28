Inter-House Maths and Science Quiz Competition held in Koforidua

Dr Emmanuel Attah Kumah with contestants and quizmasters

The Dr Emmanuel Attah Kumah Amponsah, who is a Senior Lecturer and a head of Department of Accounting, Banking and Finance at the Ghana Communication Technology University, Accra, sponsored Maths and Science Quiz competition for basic and J.H.S. has been held in Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

The competition was aimed at promoting academic excellence, teamwork, and healthy competition among students in the fields of mathematics and science.

It was also to promote interest, assess knowledge, and encourage critical thinking in Math and Science among basic and JHS students.

The objective was to inspire the love for technical subjects and helping learners to identify challenges in the society and attempt providing solutions to them.

Common questions types used were multiple choice, true/false, short/long answers, matching, numerical/computaional and fill-in-the-blank-dropdowns.

Science-specific questions format used were Diagram/Image-Based, Concept Mapping, Experimental Design and Logic Puzzles.

Maths-specific questions format used were Problem Solving, Graphing, Estimation and Approximation and Logical Reasoning.

Topics covered include Math: Algebra (simplifying expressions, polynomials), Geometry (area, volume), Arithmetic (percentages, ratios), Proportions, Basic Trigonometry.

Science: Biology (photosynthesis, cell structure, human body), Chemistry (balancing equations, states of matter), Physics (light, sound), Earth Science (volcanoes, tsunamis).

Grand Finale Results.

After five rounds of questions and answers, the contest came to an end with the following standings: Quarshie House; First Position,

Nightingale House ; second Position,

Aggrey House, 3rd Position; and Eva House, -fourth Position.

The competition was a resounding success, with all participating students demonstrating a high level of knowledge and understanding in mathematics and science.

The event was a testament to the students’ hard work and dedication to their studies.

We congratulate Quarshie House on their victory and encourage all participants to continue striving for excellence in their academic pursuits.

Dr Attah Kumah Amponsah in his closing remarks said the event was a brilliant showcase of talent, critical thinking, and a shared passion for the wonders that mathematics and science bring to our world.

“We have all witnessed the power of inquiry and the excitement of discovery. The energy and intellect displayed by every participant are truly commendable, “ he stated.

Dr Atta Kumah expressed gratitude to the organizers and the planning committee for their meticulous effort and dedication and the teachers and mentors for their guidance and for nurturing the spirit of scientific inquiry and mathematical curiosity in their students as well as parents and supporters for encouraging their bright young minds.

“The skills you’ve honed here will be invaluable as you navigate your future, whether you choose to become the scientists, engineers, innovators, or leaders of tomorrow.”

There was acknowledgement by the Director of St. Mary’s Day Care and Preparatory School, Ms Miriam Ofosu Appin

She also expressed sincere gratitude to Dr Attah Kumah Amponsah for sponsoring the quiz competition, the administrator of the school, Mr Castro Agorbiaand, the headmaster Mr Paul Essilfie, all teachers and staff who worked tirelessly to make the event a success.

FROM TIMES REPORTER, KOFORIDUA