Internal security services recruitment enters phase two

The Ministry of the Interior has announced the start of Phase Two of the 2025/2026 recruitment process into the Internal Security Services through the Centralized Services E- Recruitment Portal.

Applicants who successfully passed Phase One will undergo documentation and body inspection from January 12 to February 4 2026.

The exercise will be conducted in phases, beginning with applicants for the Ghana Police Service, followed by the Ghana Prisons Service, the Ghana National Fire Service and the Ghana Immigration Service.

The Ministry has explained that only Ghana Police Service applicants are currently being scheduled for the exercise.

Dates for applicants of the other services will be announced after January 15 2026 in the stated order.

According to the Ministry, applicants will receive text messages indicating their exact date time and screening centre.

Applicants can also log on to the C SERP portal to confirm their screening centre and whether they are scheduled for the morning or noon session.

Applicants scheduled for the morning session are expected to report by 7 am while those scheduled for the noon session are to report by 12 noon.

Failure to comply with the reporting time may lead to disqualification.

Applicants are required to present original copies and photocopies of their application summary report biometric birth certificate Ghana Card JHS certificate two passport sized photographs and any other relevant educational certificates.

The recruitment exercise is being conducted by the Ministry of the Interior in collaboration with TrybeNet.

By: Jacob Aggrey