Invest in quality storytelling to boost Ghanaian movie industry – Alex Osifo

A veteran Nigerian actor, Mr. Alex Osifo, has urged local producers and investors to take more risks and invest in quality storytelling to boost the Ghanaian Movie Industry.

According to him, Ghana has the potential to lead the West African movie scene if local producers and investors take more risks and invest in quality storytelling.

He urged Ghana’s film industry to reawaken its creative energy and take bold steps to reclaim its place on the African entertainment map, cautioning that while Ghana appears to be slowing down, Nigeria’s Nollywood is surging ahead with unrelenting pace.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra ahead of the premiere of a new pan-African crime film “I Bad”, Mr. Osifo said, “If we want the world to take African cinema seriously, we must treat movie production like our own super bet. Take the risk, and take it on African cinema.”

He noted that Ghana’s central geographical location and strong media influence make it the ideal hub for African film premieres, adding that releases launched in Ghana easily reach audiences across West Africa.

“When you release something in Ghana, it spreads easily, from here, Togo will feel it, Cameroon will feel it, Burkina Faso will feel it,” he said. “That’s why I tell other producers to bring their movies here, even if Ghana doesn’t have the biggest market, it has the reach.”

Supporting the call, a Nollywood actor, Mr. Yemi Blaque, highlighted the importance of cross-border cooperation in sustaining Africa’s entertainment industry.

He cautioned that the overreliance on foreign streaming giants and the shrinking of local markets could stifle creative independence if African producers fail to unite.

Mr. Blaque further explained that collaboration between Ghanaian and Nigerian filmmakers could re-open dormant markets and attract wider audiences across the continent. He cited the historical appeal of Ghanaian actors such as Jackie Appiah and others who successfully bridged the cultural gap between the two industries.

A producer and actor, Mr. Destiny Austin Omo, who produced “I Bad”, explained that the film’s creation was inspired by the idea of uniting African cinema beyond national boundaries.

“There’s nothing like a Ghanaian film or a Nigerian film anymore. We only have African movies,” he stressed, calling for closer collaboration between Ghanaian and Nigerian creatives to build a stronger, competitive industry.

A Ghanaian actress, Ms. Nana Yali Agyare, who plays a pivotal role in the film, said “I Bad” was not the usual crime story but a bold narrative filled with lessons. She praised the cross-cultural teamwork that went into the production, describing it as “a project that proves African collaboration works.”

She also called for renewed energy and investment in Ghana’s film sector, urging local stakeholders to see the creative industry as a viable economic driver.

The movie will be premiered in Accra on October 31 at West Hills Mall and Silver Bird.

BY CECILIA YADA LAGBA