It’s been a lot at Manchester City – Semenyo

Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo has reacted to his flying start to life at Manchester City FC after scoring in back-to-back games.

The former Bournemouth FC star was on target on Tuesday when the former Premier League champions defeated Newcastle United 2-0. The Carabao Cup semifinal first leg victory gave Pep Guardiola’s men a spring in their step going into the reverse fixture scheduled for next month at the Etihad.

Semenyo took life at Manchester City like a duck to water when he scored on his debut in the 10-1 victory over lower league English side, Exeter City, in the FA Cup last weekend.

On Tuesday, the Black Stars striker continued from where he had left against Exeter City. He scored for the Citizens in their 2-0 victory over Newcastle United. Rayan Cherki netted the visitors’ other goal.

Having signed for City on Friday, Semenyo highlighted how the environment at Manchester City had taken his game to another level.

“The whole environment here is perfect,” he told the City website. “Everyone is confident and wanting to achieve the best.”

Semenyo admitted that he has had to adjust and absorb a lot within a short period of time under Guardiola.

“I’ve just come into that and they’ve helped me with my confidence and they’ve made me feel welcome. It’s been a lot, definitely been a lot, but I’m enjoying it so far, I’m definitely picking things up very quickly. I’m enjoying it,” he added.

“I’m taking the confidence from Bournemouth here. I’m playing with a smile on my face. I’m enjoying every moment. We just had to stick in there, we knew we would get chances. I was just in the right area to tap it in and we’re victorious so we’re happy.”

City will bank on Semenyo when they take on rivals Manchester United on Saturday. The former Premier League champions have drawn their last three league games. The Citizens are six points behind leaders Arsenal.

