Journalists schooled in green mining for responsible reporting

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah, has urged journalists to uphold ethical standards in reporting on issues surrounding illegal mining activities. That, he explained, was the only way the devastating nature of the illegal activity could be clearly understood by communities for them to take collective action against the menace.

The Minister made the call in a speech read on his behalf at a three-day workshop for editors and reporters at the front line in the fight against illegal mining activities, popularly called galamsey, held at Aburi in the Eastern Region.

The workshop was organised by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in partnership with the Association of China-Ghana Mining (ACGM), on the theme: “Green Mining: Best Practices and Responsible Reporting.” The workshop sought to equip participants with the necessary skills to write a new chapter for green mining and foster a community with a shared future in Ghana.

The Ministry, he explained, appreciated the role of the media in the collective fight against illegal mining. Green mining is a shared mission, adding that “this is a call to action to adopt a practical reporting checklist, engage regularly with credible data sources, and initiate multi-stakeholder conversations that keep the public informed, educated and protected.”

Mr Kofi-Buah indicated that mining came with environmental consequences, including water and air pollution, as well as land degradation challenges, which must be mitigated and managed to minimise negative impacts. He noted that the deployment of green mining would curb the threat of illegal mining to Ghana’s sustainable growth, which poses serious environmental degradation, gross socio-economic effects, and an existential threat to all of us.

“Ghana’s law against illegal mining, primarily the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703), as amended (Act 900, Act 995), makes mining without a license an offense, with severe penalties like long prison terms from 15-25 years.”

Mr Tang Zhenjiang, the chairman of the Association of Chinese-Ghanaian Mining (ACGM), said: “The time has come to integrate green, efficient, and scientific mining development with profound, fair, and comprehensive reporting, forming a mutually reinforcing positive cycle that eliminates internal friction, unites all stakeholders, and, in the spirit of a community with a shared future, pioneers a more vibrant and enduring new landscape for Ghana’s mining industry.”

He added that large-scale Chinese mining enterprises, represented by Shandong Gold, Chifeng Gold, and Zijin Mining, were combining advanced international standards with deep local engagement to write a new chapter of responsible mining, and in approximately eight months had spent over GH¢900,000 to fund communal activities.

The Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, Tong Defa, expressed concern about recent Chinese nationals’ involvement in illegal mining activities and said his government consistently requires Chinese citizens overseas to abide by the laws and regulations of their host countries. He said the Chinese government resolutely opposes any illegal activities by Chinese citizens, and supports the Ghanaian government in its efforts to combat galamsey, adding: “This position is consistent, clear, and unchanging.”

The General Manager of the GNA, Mr Kofi Owusu, in his opening remarks, said journalists played a vital role in shaping public understanding and accountability, and called for data-driven journalism to support government reforms and promote environmental stewardship.

FROM LAWRENCE VOMAFA-AKPALU, ABURI

