Judicial service announces suspension of JUSAG strike, courts to resume today

The Judicial Service of Ghana has announced the suspension of the industrial action by the Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) and the Senior Staff Association of the Judicial Service of Ghana (SSAJUG).

In a press release dated November 9, 2026, the Judicial Service said the decision followed productive discussions between the leadership of the two associations and management, resulting in a mutual understanding.

It has consequently directed all staff to resume work with immediate effect, with courts across the country expected to resume normal sittings on Tuesday, November 10.

The Service expressed regret over the disruption caused by the strike and apologised to President John Dramani Mahama, the Executive arm of government, the Speaker of Parliament and Members of Parliament, the legal profession and the general public.

It particularly apologised to court users who experienced inconvenience during the industrial action.

The Judicial Service reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the smooth and timely delivery of justice and thanked stakeholders for their patience and understanding as efforts continue towards a lasting resolution of the issues raised.

By: Jacob Aggrey