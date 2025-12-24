KATH launches 70th anniversary activities

The Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) has officially launched activities to commemorate its 70th anniversary, with a strong call for renewed commitment to reposition the hospital to meet the healthcare demands of future generations.

Speaking at the launch of the celebrations, on Monday, the Board Chair of KATH, Nana (Prof.) Oheneba Boachie-Adjei Woahene II, who is also the Asantehene’s Hiahene, described the milestone as more than a symbolic anniversary. He stressed the urgent need to strengthen governance systems, invest in modern infrastructure and human resources, and deepen strategic partnerships to sustain quality healthcare delivery.

“As Board Chair, my mission is clear and unwavering – to uphold the mandate, vision and mission of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital. We are committed to ensuring that KATH remains a well-resourced, resilient and sustainable healthcare institution delivering quality care to all.”he stated.

The anniversary is being celebrated under the theme “70 Years of Impacting Lives: Celebrating the Past and Repositioning for the Future.” As Ghana’s second-largest teaching hospital, KATH receives referrals from 12 of the country’s 16 regions, underscoring its critical role within the national healthcare system.

The Chief Executive Officer of KATH, Dr. Paa Kwesi Baidoo, highlighted the immense pressure the hospital faces due to the high volume of patients it serves daily.

“When a facility receives patients from 12 regions and attends to between 1,300 and 1,500 patients every day, it clearly shows the level of pressure on our system,” he noted, adding that management, staff and the Board were doing their best, “but healthcare delivery is highly capital intensive.”

Dr. Baidoo reaffirmed management’s commitment to completing the Heal KATH Project, a major infrastructure modernisation initiative championed by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, aimed at addressing the hospital’s ageing facilities. “This project is very dear to Otumfuo, and we will ensure it is completed,” he assured.

Over the past seven decades, KATH has played a pivotal role in medical education, research and specialised healthcare, training generations of doctors, nurses, pharmacists and allied health professionals.

The anniversary celebrations are expected to honour this rich legacy while setting a clear agenda for a more modern, resilient and patient-centred future.

Established in 1954 and named after the revered Asante spiritual leader, Komfo Anokye, the hospital began as a modest facility and has since evolved into Ghana’s second-largest teaching hospital.

Located in Kumasi, it serves as the main referral centre for the northern sector of the country, providing care to a population of over 10 million people across the Ashanti, Bono, Bono East, Ahafo, Western North, Northern, Savannah, North East, Upper East and Upper West regions. It also receives referrals from neighbouring West African countries, reinforcing its regional significance.

KATH plays a dual role as a healthcare delivery institution and a major training centre. It serves as a principal teaching hospital for the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) School of Medical Sciences and trains nurses, pharmacists, laboratory scientists and allied health professionals.

The hospital has become a centre of excellence in specialised medical care, offering services in surgery, obstetrics and gynaecology, internal medicine, paediatrics, oncology, orthopaedics, urology and emergency medicine. Its Accident and Emergency Centre, one of the largest in West Africa, has been instrumental in trauma care and emergency response.

KATH has also pioneered advanced medical interventions in Ghana, including kidney transplantation, cancer treatment and complex surgical procedures, significantly contributing to efforts to reduce medical travel abroad.

Beyond clinical care, the hospital has made substantial contributions to medical research and health policy, collaborating with local and international institutions on disease surveillance, maternal and child health, and infectious disease management.

According to the Chief Executive Officer, the 70th anniversary celebrations will spotlight KATH’s legacy, honour past and present staff, and engage stakeholders on key issues such as infrastructure expansion, human resource development, digital health innovation and sustainable healthcare financing.

FROM KINGSLEY E.HOPE,KUMASI