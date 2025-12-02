Kejetia Fire Post relocated after successful renovation

The Kejetia Fire Post, previously relocated to the Kumasi Metro Fire Station due to severe structural cracks, has now been restored to its original site following comprehensive renovation works that improved the facility’s safety and structural integrity.

Fire personnel officially resumed duty at the refurbished post on December 1, 2025, reinstating full fire safety coverage and rapid emergency response within the Kejetia Market enclave.

The Service has extended appreciation to the Kumasi City Authorities, the Contractor, and the Kejetia Market Management for providing a befitting and secure facility for effective operations.