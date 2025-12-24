Ken Agyapong calls for reflection, compassion, nation-building during festive season

A flagbearer aspirant of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Ken Ohene Agyapong has called on Ghanaians to use the Christmas season as a moment of reflection, unity and renewed commitment to national development, urging citizens to place the collective interest of the country above personal and partisan considerations.

In a Yuletide message issued and signed by the Director of Communications of Ken’s Campaign Team, Mr Charles Amoh Darteh on his behalf, he said Christmas was a period that reminded humanity of hope, sacrifice and renewal.

Mr Agyapong noted that peace should be understood not only as the absence of conflict, but also as the presence of justice, compassion and shared responsibility among citizens.

He emphasised the need for Ghanaians to look beyond their differences and recognise the shared values and aspirations that bind them together as one people with a common destiny, particularly at a time when the nation faced social and economic challenges.

He also appealed to the public to remember the less privileged during the festive season, including struggling families, unemployed youth and individuals whose contributions to society often went unnoticed, noting that “Genuine leadership and patriotism were demonstrated through actions that improved lives rather than mere rhetoric.”

Touching on national development, Mr Agyapong said Ghana’s strength had always resided in its own resources, resilient people and capacity for hard work, rather than reliance on “borrowed hope,” adding that progress depended on discipline, productivity and a strong sense of purpose.

He stated that when Ghanaians chose unity over division and determination over despair, the country moved closer to achieving sustainable growth and stability, underscoring the importance of collective effort in nation-building.

The former Member of Parliament further called for a renewed commitment to peace, honesty and service, urging citizens to remain patient, kind and resolute in doing what was right, even in difficult circumstances.

As the country prepared to enter the New Year, Mr Agyapong encouraged Ghanaians to do so with calm hearts and clear minds, reaffirming the need to put Ghana first in all endeavours, while extending wishes for a peaceful Christmas and a hopeful, prosperous New Year.

