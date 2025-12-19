Ken Agyapong campaign distances itself from Alex Tetteh remarks

The campaign team of Ken Ohene Agyapong has publicly distanced itself from comments made by an individual identified as Alex Tetteh following the circulation of a viral video.

This comes after Alex Tetteh appeared in a video that went viral on social media in which he was seen cursing and making derogatory remarks against some members of the Bawumia campaign team.

The video sparked public reactions and raised concerns among party supporters and the general public.

In a statement released on December 18 2025, the campaign clarified that Alex Tetteh is not a member, representative or spokesperson of the Ken Agyapong campaign.

The campaign explained that the remarks and conduct captured in the video were personal and do not reflect the values, principles or official position of the campaign or its candidate.

It further stressed that while it appreciates the passion and enthusiasm of supporters, it does not support insults, threats or any behaviour that undermines decency and respectful political engagement.

They reminded their supporters to conduct themselves in line with party rules, the laws of Ghana and accepted ethical standards in society.

The statement was signed by Kwasi Kwarteng Esq, spokesperson for the Ken Ohene Agyapong campaign, and reaffirmed the campaign’s guiding principles of patriotism, honesty and discipline.

By: Jacob Aggrey