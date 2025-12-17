Kennedy Agyapong treated unfairly by Bawumia camp – United Party communications director

The Director of Communications of the United Party, Solomon Owusu, has argued that Kennedy Agyapong has been treated unfairly by the camp of Mahamudu Bawumia within the New Patriotic Party.

Speaking on at TV3, Mr Owusu noted that internal attacks against Mr Agyapong, including comments from Adwoa Safo, had rather strengthened his public image instead of weakening it.

He stressed that personal matters, including family issues, should not be dragged into political campaigns.

According to him, Mr Agyapong had been insulted and undermined by members aligned with Dr Bawumia’s camp, a situation he described as unfortunate and damaging to party unity.

He questioned how party members could openly label a fellow contender as unstable while still expecting loyalty from him.

Mr Owusu observed that comments made by Adwoa Safo about Mr Agyapong’s personal life ended up generating sympathy for him among the public.

He explained that such remarks created an emotional connection between Mr Agyapong and voters rather than harming his political standing.

The United Party communicator touched on internal political strategies within the NPP, particularly around support for parliamentary candidates.

He expressed doubts that Mr Agyapong and his allies would support certain candidates perceived to be working closely with the Bawumia camp.

Mr Owusu criticised the leadership style within the NPP, warning that failure to openly address wrongdoing and internal divisions could weaken the party’s future.

He maintained that calling out mistakes, even within one’s own party, was necessary for reform and survival.

Despite his criticisms, Mr Owusu clarified that he did not wish Mr Agyapong success in the ongoing campaign.

However, he acknowledged that recent attacks against him had indirectly boosted his appeal.

He concluded that Ghana’s political space should focus on ideas, integrity and leadership rather than personal attacks, adding that political life continues even after elections and parties must act with restraint and responsibility.

By: Jacob Aggrey