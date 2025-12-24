Kinaata honoured as Western Gospel Awards celebrates 5 years of Humanitarian Excellence Awards celebrates 5 years of Humanitarian Excellence

Prolific GH, the Western Gospel Awards has successfully marked its fifth anniversary with a grand celebration dedicated to honouring gospel excellence and outstanding humanitarian impact.

The milestone event, held under the theme “Humanitarian Excellence,” brought together gospel ministers, industry leaders, philanthropists, and community influencers to celebrate service, faith, and social responsibility.

Held on December 20, 2025 at the Western Serene Atlantic Hotel in Takoradi, a major highlight of the evening was a Industry Award presented to multiple award winning Artiste Kofi Kinaata for his visible positive impact on the youth through his music and other philanthropic activities he embarks on.

Kofi Kinaata’s community driven initiatives through his Team Move Football Club and his regular donations and support for less privileged were highlighted in the citation of the award.

Receiving the award on his behalf, Kofi Kinaata’s Public Relations Officer, Nana Kwesi Coomson appreciated the organizers and also dedicated the award to the supporting Team Move fans across the world and also Kofi Kinaata’s mother, Auntie Ama.

Also at the Western Gospel Awards were Lifetime Achievement Awards, presented to renowned gospel icon Empress Gifty and respected cleric Bishop Emmanuel Botwe, in recognition of their decades of unwavering contribution to gospel ministry, music development, and humanitarian service that has positively transformed lives across Ghana and beyond.

The ceremony also honoured distinguished personalities with Industry Honours for their exceptional influence and commitment to national development.

Celebrated among them were multiple award winning musician Kofi Kinaata, media and creative industry advocate Eng. Kwame Adu Mante, Mr.Theophilus Quartey (Mr. Tee) and gospel minister Bishop Bernard Ogyiri Asare, whose collective efforts continue to shape the creative, spiritual, and cultural landscape of the region and country.

In recognition of individual efforts impacting lives and communities, awards were presented to global content creator Wode Maya and humanitarian advocate Dr. Mrs. Sarah Liki Wayoe for their remarkable dedication to social development, education, and community empowerment.

The awards night further spotlighted gender empowerment and youth philanthropy. Ms. Yaa Amoako Adu was honoured with the Humanitarian Woman Empowerment Award for her outstanding work in advancing women’s development and leadership, while Mr. Nana Quasi – Wusu (Pm) and Nana Kwesi Coomson was celebrated as the Philanthropist of the Year for thier inspiring commitment to supporting vulnerable groups and community initiatives.

Mr. Maxwell Bills Ghansah express that as the Western Gospel Awards marks five years of impact, the event reaffirmed the platform’s mission to promote gospel music excellence while amplifying humanitarian values that foster unity, compassion, and national development. Organizers expressed gratitude to sponsors, partners, churches, and the media for their continued support throughout the years.

Five years on, the Western Gospel Awards stands as a powerful symbol of faith, service, and humanitarian excellence—celebrating not only voices raised in worship, but hands extended in service to humanity.