Kompany extends Bayern stay

Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany has signed a two-year contract extension, keeping him at the German giants until June 2029.

The former Manchester City captain took charge of Bayern in May 2024, with his initial deal set to run until the summer of 2027.

Since his appointment, the 39-year-old Belgian has guided Bayern to the Bundesliga title and won 49 of his 67 matches across all competitions.

The Bavarians started the 2025–26 season strongly, lifting the German Super Cup and currently sitting five points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.

“The contract extension with Vincent Kompany is a strong vote of confidence from the club after the great job he’s done so far,” said club president Herbert Hainer. “It also reflects our commitment to continuity and stability at Bayern. Vincent is highly respected by the players, management, and fans.”

Kompany, who enjoyed a trophy-laden career with Manchester City — captaining the side to four Premier League titles in 360 appearances — transitioned into management with his boyhood club Anderlecht in 2019.

He later joined Burnley in 2022, where he led them to promotion to the Premier League in his first season by winning the Championship, before the club was relegated the following year.

Kompany’s impressive turnaround at Bayern has cemented his growing reputation as one of Europe’s most promising young managers.

By BBC

🔗 Follow Ghanaian Times WhatsApp Channel today. https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

🌍 Trusted News. Real Stories. Anytime, Anywhere.

✅ Join our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q