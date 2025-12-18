Kosmos Innovation Centre, AGRA Partner to Empower 130 Young Women

The Kosmos Innovation Centre (KIC), in collaboration with the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA), has successfully empowered 130 young women and Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) aged 15 to 35 under the Youth Entrepreneurship for the Future of Food and Agriculture (YEFFA) programme.

According to a statement issued by KIC in Accra, the initiative aims to promote inclusive job creation and expand employment opportunities for disadvantaged and marginalised groups within Ghana’s agribusiness sector.

As part of the programme, Marvmay Limited, a beneficiary business under the KIC–AGRA partnership, was contracted to provide hands-on skills training in Soya Kebab, Soya Milk, Soya Ice Cream, Soya Ceralac, and Tombrown preparations to the participants.

The statement added that this strategic engagement strengthened the project ecosystem by directly involving KIC–AGRA-supported businesses in building the capacities of new entrepreneurs. The training equipped participants with practical, market-driven skills to enhance their employability and entrepreneurial potential within the food and agriculture value chain.

“Through this intervention, KIC continues to demonstrate its commitment to inclusive economic growth, youth empowerment, and sustainable livelihoods. This initiative was made possible through the collaboration between KIC and AGRA, with funding support from the Mastercard Foundation under the YEFFA programme,” the statement said.

By Times Reporter

