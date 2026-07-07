La Dade-Kotopon MP commissions 2 bridges for community 

THE Member of Parliament (MP) for the La Dade-Kotopon Constituency, Ms Rita Naa Odoley Sowah, over the weekend commissioned and handed over two newly constructed footbridges at Mantease-Chadu electoral area in La.

The facility, funded through the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF), was to replace deteriorated wooden structures which had served as bridges over the years.

The dilapidated structures had posed safety risk, particularly to schoolchildren and other residents in the area.

Ms Sowah, who is also the Deputy Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, also presented streetlights for installation to improve security and visibility in the community.

Ms Sowah (third from left) presenting the water pumping maching

Similarly, the MP handed over two water pumping machines to facilitate the drainage of floodwaters during periods of heavy rainfall at Kowe-Aese-Abafum electoral area.

Ms Sowah presented 1,000-litre poly tank to improve access to water during shortages as well as streetlights to enhance security at Adienbra electoral area.

She also donated bags of rice and cooking oil to a local food vendor to enhance her business.

Addressing the communities after the presentations, the MP said the interventions were informed by the specific needs of each electoral area and formed part of ongoing efforts to improve the living conditions of residents across the constituency.

Additionally, she said similar development projects had been undertaken in other parts of the constituency, including the construction of wastewater pipelines in the La Township to improve sanitation and environmental conditions.

Ms Sowah disclosed that she had donated two air conditioners to the La Police Station to improve the working conditions of personnel.

She further pledged to collaborate with the Municipal Chief Executive to repair the station’s leaking roof following concerns raised by officers.

The MP reaffirmed her commitment to maintaining close engagement with constituents through regular community visits, health screening exercises and other development initiatives aimed at improving their welfare.

Residents of the beneficiary communities expressed appreciation to Ms Sowah for her commitment to the development of the constituency.

They, however, appealed to her to facilitate the rehabilitation of their deteriorated roads and the construction of additional drains to address flooding challenges.

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BY VICTOR A. BUXTON

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