La Salem face Veterans KFC in RENFAG Oldies Champions League phase

The Retired National Footballers Association of Ghana (RENFAG) Oldies League enters its Champions League stages with eight teams battling for the title as the ultimate league champions for the 2025/2026 season.

Winners and runners-up in all four zones will pitch their strength against each other on a knockout basis, with the winners moving on.

Jonathan Quartey- La Salem Oldies

The opening fixture of the Champions League will have Zone C champions Nima Oldies come up against Zone D runner-up Ashiedu Keteke on Saturday at McDan La Town Park.

Zone A champions Tema Ex-footballers will cross swords with Zone B runner-up Rangoon Oldies at Teshie McDan Park.

Action will continue on Sunday at McDan La Town Park when Zone D champions SCC face Zone C runner-up Kotobabi Oldies, while Zone B champions La Salem Oldies face off with Zone A runner-up Veterans KFC at Teshie McDan Park.

According to the organiser, all matches will be played in the morning, there will be fines for lateness, and cautions will be applied as well.

