LA28 launches first volunteer event

The Los Angeles Olympics is already making its legacy known with the unveiling of its first official initiative last week. In partnership with Heal the Bay, the 2028 Games’ organisers brought together over 100 contributors to clean up Venice Beach.

The iconic location will play host to triathlon and para triathlon events in 2028 and will serve as a starting point for marathon and road cycling as well. The sandy, palm-tree-dotted shores will also witness the first medal of the Games awarded.

The Summer Games’ organisers launched their volunteer programme last month with Delta Air Lines, years ahead of the usual timeline, to offer opportunities for locals to serve their city and help shape the event’s legacy. “We are not waiting until 2028 to tap into Los Angeles’ resilience, generosity and grit. This unique initiative channels the spirit of volunteerism long before the opening ceremony, and we have the chance to create a model for future host cities, as well as a legacy for Los Angeles and the Games,” said Reynold Hoover, LA28 CEO, last month.

Heal the Bay has worked for nearly four decades to protect Los Angeles’ waterways and collaborated with LA28 on sustainability planning, contributing to the Games’ Impact and Sustainability Plan, which includes natural resource protection. Since Los Angeles was awarded the Games in 2017, the Games’ organisation has participated in more than 100 community events throughout Southern California.

LA28 has since expanded its volunteer opportunities to residents in the community, staging pilot events in October with Shine LA and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. “The Games would not be possible without the volunteers who are key in shaping the experience of fans and athletes alike,” said City of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

“The volunteer programme will be another step toward building greater community engagement around the Games. Through programmes like this and our monthly Shine LA activations, we are bringing this city together in the spirit of the 2028 Games and building a foundation for future civic engagement.” – Insidethegames

🔗 Follow Ghanaian Times WhatsApp Channel today. https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

🌍 Trusted News. Real Stories. Anytime, Anywhere.

✅ Join our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q