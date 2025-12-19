LaDMA boosts sanitation enforcement with motorbikes ahead of Christmas

THE Environmental Health Department of the La Dade-Kotopon Municipal Assembly (LaDMA) has received three motorbikes valued at GH¢62,300 to strengthen sanitation monitoring and enforcement across the Municipality, especially ahead of the Christmas festivities.

The presentation was made on Wednesday at a short ceremony in Accra by the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr Alfredos Nii Anyetey, who said the move was to improve the mobility of environmental health officers in response to growing sanitation challenges.

Although the Municipality is relatively small, Mr Anyetey noted that officers often struggle to access some communities using official vehicles, making routine monitoring difficult.

He stressed that sanitation remains a top priority despite limited financial resources, adding that empowering departments to work efficiently was a proactive approach to addressing the challenge.

With the acquisition of the motorbikes, he said officers were expected to conduct regular community visits, enforce sanitation by-laws, and take corrective actions before minor issues escalate into major public health concerns.

The MCE disclosed that the Assembly had also engaged event organisers and managers of major facilities within the Municipality as part of preparations for the Christmas season.

These engagements, he explained, were aimed at ensuring proper sanitation and security arrangements before, during, and after the festivities.

Facilities engaged include hotels, beach resorts, entertainment centres, and major concert venues that attract large numbers of visitors.

The goal, he said, was to ensure a clean, safe, and welcoming environment for residents and tourists.

Mr Anyetey urged the Environmental Health Department to ensure the judicious use and proper maintenance of the motorbikes to maximise their benefit to the Assembly.

The Member of Parliament for La Dade-Kotopon Constituency, Ms Rita Naa Odoley Sowah, said communities, particularly areas where events would be held, would be provided with street lights and waste bins to enhance security and sanitation.

She added that the Ministry of Local Government had established a call centre to receive sanitation-related complaints from the public for prompt action.

The LaDMA Environmental Officer, Mr Isaac Enim Okumetey, said the motorbikes would enable officers to proactively identify and address insanitary conditions rather than waiting for complaints.

BY VICTOR A. BUXTON

