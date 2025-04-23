 Large explosions  at Russian ammunition depot

Explosions have taken place at a Russian ammunition depot east of Moscow, the country’s defence ministry has said.

The blasts occurred in an ammu­nition warehouse at a defence facil­ity in the western Vladimir region on Tuesday. The site is believed to be a key ammunition storage site for the Russian army.

Russia’s military blamed the blast on ammunition which had detonat­ed after the storage building caught fire due to a “violation of safety requirements”.

A state of emergency has been declared in the Kirzhach district and residents of nearby villages have been evacuated.

Both Russian and Ukrainian media channels and Telegram ac­counts posted videos and pictures from the site, showing a raging blaze with metres-high flames and mushroom clouds from the explosion.

In a statement, Russia’s Ministry of Defence said: “[On Tuesday], as a result of a fire on the territory of a military unit in the Vladimir region, ammunition stored in a warehouse detonated.

“The cause of the fire is a viola­tion of safety requirements when working with explosive materials.”

It added that there had been no casualties. A commission has been set up to investigate the incident.

The site is a facility in the 51st Arsenal of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate, some 130 kilometres (80 miles) north-east of the Russian capital, local media reported.

Russian media reported one resident in a village close to the site had witnessed a shell from the warehouse falling on a neighbour’s house. The shell did not explode and no one was home at the time, Tass state news agency reported.

The governor of the Vladi­mir region has said a blast had occurred in the district and more details would be released later.

Alexander Avdeyev also threat­ened journalists and residents with fines if they shared unofficial information about the blast.

—BBC