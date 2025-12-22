Let your competence be matched by compassion…Health Minister tells medical, dental practitioners

A total of 204 newly qualified medical and dental practitioners have been formally inducted into the healthcare profession at a ceremony held in Accra on Friday.

The inductees joined a dedicated workforce of more than 14,000 professionals working to improve health outcomes across the country and support Ghana’s drive towards universal health coverage.

The Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, in a speech read for him by the Chief Director of the Ministry, Mr. Desmond Boateng, described the occasion as a “solemn and proud milestone” for both the new practitioners and the nation.

He congratulated the graduates for demonstrating discipline, perseverance, and sacrifice throughout their training, and acknowledged the support of families, mentors, lecturers, clinical supervisors, and patients who contributed to their development.

He noted that induction was not merely a formality but a commitment to serve with dignity and integrity.

“Medicine is more than science; it is a calling that demands empathy, moral courage, and humility,” he said, urging the new doctors and dentists to always uphold the ethics of their professions.

The Minister enumerated the Ministry’s ongoing reforms to strengthen healthcare delivery, including the establishment of the Medical Training Fund to support specialist care, the introduction of a common registration examination from February 2026 to ensure uniform professional standards, and planned amendments to the Health Professions Regulatory Bodies Act to accommodate emerging practices such as telemedicine.

He also announced the completion of the first Medical Council Specialist Training Centre and head office complex, which is expected to be commissioned soon, and revealed that additional World Bank funding had been secured to support the operations of the Medical and Dental Council.

He reminded the newly qualified practitioners that the privilege to heal carried profound responsibility.

“Let your competence be matched by compassion, your confidence by humility, and your ambition by service,” he said.

The Chairman of the Medical and Dental Council, Prof. Agyeman Badu Akosa, in his address highlighted the professional responsibilities of doctors and dentists, stating that patients must be able to trust practitioners with their lives and health.

“Respect human life, make the care of your patient your first concern, protect and promote the health of patients and the public, and maintain a high standard of practice. Keep your professional knowledge and skills up to date, and always recognise the limits of your competence,” he advised.

He urged the practitioners to treat patients as individuals with dignity, maintain confidentiality, avoid discrimination, and act with integrity.

He also warned against misleading the professional regulator and emphasised the importance of promptly addressing any risks to patients.

Acknowledging the challenges of their upcoming house job, Prof. Akosa said, “You are entering probably the busiest part of your professional life. You will be at the bottom of the hierarchy, performing tasks that may seem menial. But if you do it well, it will mark the beginning of your uplifted professional career. Be diligent, be kind, and respect the dignity of humankind.”

BY STEPHANIE BIRIKORANG

