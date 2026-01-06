Let’s hold to the ideals of the Ummah Constitution — First Deputy Governor

The First Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Zakari Mumuni, has called for a renewed commitment to ethical, holistic development, unity, and social responsibility within the Muslim community, as enshrined in the Ummah Constitution.

He stated this during the High-Level Muslim Leaders Summit in Accra last Saturday under the theme, “Towards a Unified Muslim Leadership: Strategies for Ummah Development.”

The Ummah Constitution, which was born during the First National Stakeholders meeting in 2021, seeks to set leadership structures, ensure representation of all sects, establish Shura bodies, uphold Quran, Hadith, and Ghanaian law, and outlines how Chief Imams should be selected.

Dr Zakari, in remarks made on his behalf by the Director of Banking Supervision at the Bank of Ghana, Mr Ismail Adam, urged Muslims to pursue development that was firmly rooted in Islamic values while remaining committed to national progress.

He said Muslim development should go beyond economic growth to include spiritual well-being, educational empowerment, economic self-reliance, social justice, and moral contribution to society.

Dr Mumuni stated that loyalty to Islam did not conflict with loyalty to the state, stressing that Muslims were encouraged to be active citizens who participated in civic life through voting, volunteering, and public service.

“Being a Muslim and being loyal to your country is never a contradiction,” he said, adding that when Muslims were seen as stakeholders in national development, trust was strengthened and social barriers were reduced.

The First Deputy Governor also called on Muslim communities to invest in institutions of excellence, such as schools, clinics, and community centres, which served society irrespective of religious background.

He noted that institutional excellence was a practical expression of Islamic values.

He stated development thrived when people of different faiths worked together to address shared challenges such as poverty, environmental degradation, and education.

The Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Ummah, Sheikh Dalhu Abdul Mumin, described the gathering as timely and successful and said the Holy Quran called on Muslims to remain united.

He noted that the endorsement of the Ummah Constitution marked a significant step towards achieving order, shared purpose, and effective leadership within the community.

Mr Mumin said the constitution had been developed with the blessings of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, and that a report of the summit would be submitted to him to guide its implementation.

He expressed concern about the misuse of social media and rising drug abuse among Muslim youth, describing the trend as a serious threat to the future of communities.

Mr Mumin said ongoing anti-drug campaigns, involving religious leaders, traditional authorities, and security agencies, were beginning to yield positive results, and urged sustained collective action.

BY PRINCE ADDO

FRIMPONG

🔗 Follow Ghanaian Times WhatsApp Channel today. https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

🌍 Trusted News. Real Stories. Anytime, Anywhere.

✅ Join our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q